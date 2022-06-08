Man hacked to death by brother in Erode

A family dispute led to a man hacking his elder brother to death in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Arunpandian, 32, of Tirupattur got separated from his wife and lives in Erode. He works at a hotel and is an alcoholic. His brother Ajithkumar, 26, was married and works at a laboratory in the city. Police said that Arunpandian, in an inebriated condition, used to visit his brother’s house and enter into altercation. Hence, a dispute prevailed between them.

At 4 a.m. when Arunpandian was walking on Mosavanna Street to reach the hotel, Ajithkumar came there and had an altercation. Police said Ajithkumar took out a knife and hacked him in which Arunpandian died on the spot. Erode GH Police sent the body to Government Hospital at Perundurai.

A search is on to trace Ajithkumar. CCTV footage from the area shows Ajithkumar chasing Arunpandian and committing the crime.