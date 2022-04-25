Man gored to death at bull racing event in Krishnagiri

A 45-year-old man was gored to death in a bull racing event held with permissions, but bereft of monitoring by authorities, at Old Pet in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The victim, Rajesh from Tirupattur, was among the hundreds of spectators who had gathered at the event.

The event witnessed bulls lined up in the scorching sun, even without drinking water, in violation of the norms for holding such an event. The organisers had taken over Netaji Road diverting traffic. Tokens were made out for ₹5,000 and above once again in violation of many caveats for organising the race. The event comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government putting in place a fine of ₹ 500 for flouting mask rule in public places.

The Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Rajendran, first denied there was any violation. Asked if there was an animal welfare committee on the spot, he said, there was one. However, when pointed out that the venue was over crowded in complete violation of the norms put in by the Collector led consultative meeting on Jallikattu and Erudhattam, with photographs of the event as visual evidence, Mr. Rajendran said that the Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry, Muralisanthanantham, was incharge of the event.

When contacted, Dr. Muralisanthanantham said one department alone was ill-equipped to do the monitoring, even as an animal welfare team with medical officers were present. When asked about the inherent cruelty to the animals, the official said that the district administration had given permission for the event.

Efforts to reach Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy went in vain.