Man goes missing while on trek into prohibited area near Coonoor

March 15, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Fire and Rescue Service personnel and the Nilgiris district police are attempting to trace a man, who was part of a group of seven tourists, who had ventured into the prohibited area of Sengottarayaar Hill near Selas, a small town around nine km from Coonoor. He was reported missing after the group was chased by a swarm of bees during the trek.

According to the police, the group had ventured to the area on late Friday afternoon. They are believed to have found the location through vloggers. The group included youngsters from the Nilgiris, Chennai and Dharmapuri, the police said.

During the trek, it is believed that a beehive was disturbed by the trekkers. In their efforts to flee from the area, the group is said to have gotten separated, and when they regrouped, it is learnt that one person was missing.

The police and fire department personnel said the others were rescued and are undergoing treatment. However, they were unable to trace the missing person due to lack of visibility in the area. Search operations are set to continue in the morning, they added.