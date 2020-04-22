Man goes missing from Tiruppur GH

A 50-year-old man who was brought to Tiruppur Government Hospital on Tuesday to be tested for COVID-19 went missing.

According to police and hospital sources, the man was a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who had walked over 200 km from Kochi in Kerala to Tiruppur. As he sat down exhausted near Velampalayam in the city on Tuesday, local people called a 108 ambulance and he arrived at the GH around 1 p.m. The doctors took samples of his blood and asked him to have an X-ray test. However, he went missing from the hospital premises by 1.30 p.m.

Hospital sources said he appeared to be stable and showed no external symptoms of COVID-19. Sources with the Tiruppur City Police said on Wednesday that all the police stations had been alerted to trace his whereabouts.