Man gets three years jail for murder attempt

The Second Additional Subordinate Court, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo three years of imprisonment for attempting to murder his relative in 2016.

The Madukkarai police had arrested Dinesh Kumar of Valukkuparai near Madukkarai on June 3, 2016 on charges of attempting to murder his aunt’s sister Amritam (58).

According to the police, Ms. Amritam was staying with her sister and brother-in-law Palanisamy at Valukkuparai.

Kumar, Mr. Palanisamy’s nephew, used to visit the house and ask money from Amritam for his coconut business.

The police said Kumar went to the farm belonging to Mr. Palanisamy on June 3, 2016 and collected coconut which Ms. Amritam questioned. Kumar pushed down the woman and assaulted her on head with a stone.

The Madukkarai police arrested Kumar based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Palanisamy.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on Kumar.