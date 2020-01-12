Man gets three years’ jail for chain snatching

A man was sentenced to three years of imprisonment on Friday on charges of chain snatching.
Government Railway Police sources said that Uddham Patel (34) from Madhya Pradesh snatched a gold chain weighing 10 sovereigns from a woman at Tiruppur Railway Station in May 2018, following which he was arrested by the railway police.
The Sixth Judicial Magistrate also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹ 500, sources said.
Three arrested for damaging car
Police, on Saturday, registered a case against 13 persons and arrested three of them for damaging a Shiv Sena functionary’s car during an anti-CAA demonstration held in Tiruppur. The car belonged to A. Thirumurugan Dinesh (29), State president of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, police said. The arrested were Sayeed Abudhaheer (23), M. Sameer (19) and Mohammad Ascar(21). Efforts are on to nab the remaining 10 persons, sources said.
