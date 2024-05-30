GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets three years imprisonment in POCSO case

Updated - May 30, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 09:51 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur has sentenced Anand (27), a worker in a textile unit, to three years imprisonment.

He had, during February, 2022, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old minor girl in his neighbourhood, and the case was registered by Tiruppur South All Women Police.

Two children drown in pond

Two children Mithun Raj (11) and Vinod (12) drowned in a pond at Pannaikinaru near Udumalpet, on Wednesday.

The children had slipped into the pond while playing. Their bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue Services Personnel.

Two persons die in accidents

COIMBATORE A temple priest reportedly died after being run over by a lorry in Sulur limits.

Nagaraj (62) of Semmiampalayam was riding a two-wheeler when he hit against a road median and fell down, and was crushed under a lorry that passed by. The Sulur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver. The body was sent for post-mortem to the ESI Hospital.

In another accident in Sulur limits, Selvaraj (55) of Gandhinagar died of grievous injuries after he was knocked down by a two-wheeler while crossing the road. He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Sulur police are on the lookout for the motorist.

