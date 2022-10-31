Man gets three years imprisonment for sexual assault

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 31, 2022 19:22 IST

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a train on Monday.

According to the police, C. Maheswaran (45) of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, who was travelling in a train to Coimbatore from Chennai on November 9, 2018, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the train. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Salem Railway police the same day. The police registered a case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at the Salem District Mahila Court and on Monday, the court sentenced Maheswaran to three years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed ₹1,000 fine.

