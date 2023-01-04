ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets three years imprisonment for hoarding ration rice in Coimbatore

January 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo three years of imprisonment for hoarding 1.35 tonnes of ration rice in 2018.

Magistrate R. Saravana Babu awarded the punishment to M. Balapandi (43), who hails from Divansapudur, near Pollachi. The Civil Supplies – CID wing of the police, Pollachi unit, had arrested him on September 15, 2018 on charges of hoarding 1,350 kg of ration rice. He had hoarded the rice, which was meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, at Kosavampalayam near Kottur for smuggling to Kerala and to sell at a higher price.

 K. Prasanna Venkatesh who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on Balapandi.

Man held with cannabis infused toffees

The Sulur police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of possessing toffees, which is suspected to have been infused with cannabis extracts.

Manoj Kumar Singh (32), a native of Odisha, was arrested with 6.5 kg of the contraband from Kannampalayam.

Based on specific information, a police team headed by sub-inspector Rajesh Kannan conducted a search in Kannampalayam area and apprehended Singh with the contraband. Singh was produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

