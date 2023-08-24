ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets three-year jail for sexual harassment

August 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR The Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man belonging to Pattarapalayam in Tiruppur district to three years imprisonment on the charge of sexually harrassing a 17-year-old minor girl, during August 2020.

The Kongu Nagar All Women Police had registered a case against Ashok Kumar under POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on him.

Remains of new-born child found in well

Decomposed remains of a new-born child was reportedly found in a public well near Kunnathur in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint from residents, the Kunnathur police took the assistance of Fire and Rescue Service personnel to remove the decomposed remains that were reportedly floating, and sent it for autopsy to the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. Police suspect outsiders to have indulged in the act.

