Man gets six years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

The accused had sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl in May 2018, when she had gone to purchase groceries from the market.

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
August 19, 2022 11:59 IST

The Special Court for the trial of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, has sentenced a youth to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

Special Court judge G. Kulasekaran, on Thursday, awarded the punishment to a 22-year-old A. Velusamy from Irumborai near Sirumugai in the district.

On May 19, 2018, the accused had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl, when she had gone to purchase groceries from the market. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, arrested the accused on the same day.

The police booked him under the section 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 9 (m) of the POCSO Act.

After the trial, the judgement was delivered on Thursday in which the special court slapped a fine of ₹ 11,000 along with six years of rigorous imprisonment.

