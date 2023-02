February 17, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

A man was sentenced to undergo six years’ imprisonment for a cyber crime he had committed against his estranged spouse.

Renipriya of P.N.Pudur near Vadavalli had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing in 2018 that her estranged husband Durairaj had hacked her email ID and made it inoperable. A case was registered under Section 354 D of IPC and Section 66 C of IT Act.

Judicial Magistrate IV Saravana Babu sentenced Durairaj and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.