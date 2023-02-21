Man gets six months imprisonment for making hoax call

February 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

A 53-year-old man, who was arrested by the Mettur police for making a hoax bomb threat to Mettur Dam, was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Monday.

According to the police, on August 19, 2022, an unidentified person called the police control room in Chennai and said a bomb was going to explode in Mettur Dam. The Bomb Deduction and Disposal Squad and the Mettur police checked the dam and park and found the call to be a hoax. The police identified that the call came from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, and a special team of police from Salem went to Coimbatore and nabbed A. Mahalingam (53) of Ammanpudur for making the call.

The case trial was held at Judicial Magistrate Court I in Mettur, and on Monday, the court awarded six months imprisonment to the accused. As the accused has been in prison for the past six months, he would be released, sources said.