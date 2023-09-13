ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets seven years of imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl in Salem

September 13, 2023 06:16 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to undergo seven years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Salem.

The accused, C. Palanisamy alias Soundarajan (26), a resident of Arurpatti near Tharamangalam, kidnapped a 14-year-old girl on February 5, 2020 and sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage. The Omalur All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested Palanisamy. The trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases. On Tuesday, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo seven years of imprisonment, and also fined him ₹1,000.

