Man gets seven years jail for murder attempt during robbery

The First Additional Subordinate Court, Coimbatore, on Monday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a man who attempted to murder a woman while robbing her of gold chain in 2013.

Judge K. Krishnapriya awarded the punishment to Aravind Kumar (27), a resident of Marakkadai in Coimbatore.

The police said that Kumar approached Athira at her residence in Hudco Colony near Gandhi managar on October 15, 2013, on the pretext of asking water to drink. She was alone at the house. As she went inside to fetch water, Kumar followed her and threatened her at knifepoint demanding to give her jewellery. As she resisted, the accused assaulted her with the knife and escaped from the house with her chain. The Saravanampatti police arrested Kumar and investigated the case.