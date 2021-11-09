Coimbatore

Man gets seven years jail for murder attempt during robbery

The First Additional Subordinate Court, Coimbatore, on Monday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a man who attempted to murder a woman while robbing her of gold chain in 2013.

Judge K. Krishnapriya awarded the punishment to Aravind Kumar (27), a resident of Marakkadai in Coimbatore.

The police said that Kumar approached Athira at her residence in Hudco Colony near Gandhi managar on October 15, 2013, on the pretext of asking water to drink. She was alone at the house. As she went inside to fetch water, Kumar followed her and threatened her at knifepoint demanding to give her jewellery. As she resisted, the accused assaulted her with the knife and escaped from the house with her chain. The Saravanampatti police arrested Kumar and investigated the case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 12:09:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-gets-seven-years-jail-for-murder-attempt-during-robbery/article37388145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY