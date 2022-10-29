Coimbatore

Man gets seven years imprisonment in sexual assault case in Salem

A 31-year-old construction worker was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor girl

According to the police, D. Prakash (31) of Jeeva Nagar in Kondappanaickenpatti is a construction worker.

In 2020, he went to attend a marriage at Kannankurichi where he sexually assaulted a class VI girl, who came to the marriage. Later, the girl revealed the incident to her parents, and her parents lodged a complaint with the Ammapet All Women police. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases and on Friday evening, the court found the accused guilty and awarded seven years imprisonment and imposed ₹4,000 fine.


