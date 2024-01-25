Man gets seven years imprisonment in Salem

January 25, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old tuition teacher to seven years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

A. Dinesh of Chinna Kollapatti in Salem City was accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old who had come to his tuition centre on March 27, 2022. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Ammapet All Women’s Police, and Dinesh was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested.

The trial was held at the Salem Special Court and on Wednesday, the court, finding Dinesh guilty, awarded him seven years of imprisonment, and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

Namakkal

The Namakkal Court on Wednesday sentenced a land surveyor to three years’ imprisonment for bribery.

Prakash, a farmer from Elanthakuttai near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, had in 2009 approached the Tiruchengode Taluk office to measure his farmland. When land surveyor Karuppannan demanded ₹2,000 in bribe, Prakash approached Namakkal district DVAC officials, and as per their direction, gave the bribe amount to the surveyor, who was caught red-handed while accepting the amount.

The trial was held at Namakkal Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, and on Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded him three years of imprisonment, and imposed a ₹10,000 fine.