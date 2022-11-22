Man gets seven years imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

November 22, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Salem

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor, on Monday.

According to the police, On May 28, 2018, the man sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl who lived near his house. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Yethapur police who registered a case under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at the Salem District Mahila Court, and on Monday, the court sentenced the accused to seven years in prison and also imposed ₹2,000 fine.