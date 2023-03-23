Man gets life term for sexually assaulting stepdaughter in Coimbatore 

March 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his eight-year-old stepdaughter in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to a 36-year-old man from Tirunelveli, who had been residing near Ondipudur in Coimbatore.

According to the police, the survivor girl’s mother got separated from her first husband and married the accused, a construction worker by occupation. The couple and two daughters of the woman in her first marriage had been residing near Ondipudur.

The man sexually assaulted the elder stepdaughter on multiple occasions in the absence of her mother. He threatened her of finishing her if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. The incident came to light after the younger girl told her mother about the sexual assault by the stepfather on her sister. A complaint was lodged at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore East, and the man was arrested under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

After the completion of the trial, the court found him guilty of the offences and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹15,000. The court also ordered the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the affected girl.

As the accused did not appear before the court for the judgement, the judge issued a non-bailable warrant against him.