Man gets life term for setting wife ablaze near Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 14, 2022 23:13 IST

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on charges of setting his wife ablaze in 2012. 

Mahila Court Judge S. Nagarajan awarded the punishment to A. Karuppusamy, a resident of Balaji Nagar at Kavundampalayam Pudur near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, Karuppusamy married Rajeswari after she separated from her first husband. The couple used to quarrel due to differences of opinion.

The police said that Karuppusamy had a fight with his wife in the early hours of November 3, 2011. Around 2 a.m., the man pushed her into a bathroom inside the house and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. He left the house and returned home around 9 a.m. the next day. Though the man told relatives that Rajeswari died of electric shock, the parents of the woman lodged a complaint with the Palladam police seeking an investigation.

The police found out during the investigation that Karuppusamy murdered his wife by setting her ablaze. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The court, after completion of the trial, found Karuppusamy guilty and sentenced him to undergo life term for murdering his wife. The court also slapped a total fine of ₹ 10,000 for murdering wife and subjecting her to cruelty.

