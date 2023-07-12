Man gets life term for rape, murder in Coimbatore

July 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Mahila court in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo life term for murdering a woman after raping her in 2018. The court awarded the punishment to K. Manivel (40), a native of Srirangam in Tiruchi district, for raping and murdering a 35-year-old woman.

According to the police, Manivel worked as the driver of a family near Ramanathapuram in the city. The victim had been working as a housemaid for the same family.

The woman’s husband lodged a complaint with the police after she did not return to residence after work on May 17, 2018. Her body was found in a drainage channel at Singanallur two days later, following which the police intensified investigation.

Investigators found out that Manivel raped and murdered the woman in the absence of the house owner, who had gone to a foreign country along with his family. Manivel had called the woman to the house on May 17, on the pretext of assigning her cleaning works, stating that the owner was returning. . The body stuffed in a gunny bag was dumped in a drainage channel at Singanallur.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Manivel guilty of various offences including murder, rape and destruction of evidence.