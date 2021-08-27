Man gets life term for murdering woman

The third Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a woman in 201.

The sentence was awarded to Nagarajan, a resident of Nathegoundenpudur near Perur, for murdering Chithra alias Kalpana who hailed from Ambedkar Colony near Madampatti.

According to the police, Chithra was living alone after getting separated from her husband. She got introduced to Nagarajan while working as housemaid. They had intimate relationship following which the woman allegedly demanded Nagarajan to marry her. Nagarajan, who was already married, refused to accept her demand which led to frequent dispute between them, said the police.

On October 26, 2015, Nagarajan took Chithra to a deserted place near Lakshmi Garden at Madampatti and strangulated her to death.The Perur police arrested Nagarajan.

The judge S. Padma also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on Nagarajan.