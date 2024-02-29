Man gets life term for murdering wife

February 29, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife near Karamadai in Coimbatore district in 2018.

The court awarded the punishment to R. Azaruddin (34), who is from Odanthurai near Mettupalayam.

The police said Azaruddin married A. Mariammal (35) after her first husband passed away. The murder happened on the night of September 14, 2018, when Azaruddin, Mariammal and the latter’s sister-in-law R. Banupriya were returning home after consuming alcohol at Pilichigoundanpudur near Karamadai.

After Banupriya left, the couple had a quarrel during which Azaruddin murdered Mariammal and informed his mother-in-law that his wife died after falling on the road. He was arrested for the murder next day. The court sentenced Azaruddin to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹500.

Two arrested with 16.51 kg of ganja

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing officials from Periyanaickenpalayam on Thursday arrested two persons with 16.51 kg of ganja from a place near Karumathampatti. Sayan Barbara Narayanan Haldar (35) from West Bengal and S. Karthik (32) of Tiruchi were arrested with the contraband from Karumathampatti Pudur.