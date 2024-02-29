GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life term for murdering wife

February 29, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife near Karamadai in Coimbatore district in 2018.

The court awarded the punishment to R. Azaruddin (34), who is from Odanthurai near Mettupalayam.

The police said Azaruddin married A. Mariammal (35) after her first husband passed away. The murder happened on the night of September 14, 2018, when Azaruddin, Mariammal and the latter’s sister-in-law R. Banupriya were returning home after consuming alcohol at Pilichigoundanpudur near Karamadai.

After Banupriya left, the couple had a quarrel during which Azaruddin murdered Mariammal and informed his mother-in-law that his wife died after falling on the road. He was arrested for the murder next day. The court sentenced Azaruddin to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹500.

Two arrested with 16.51 kg of ganja

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing officials from Periyanaickenpalayam on Thursday arrested two persons with 16.51 kg of ganja from a place near Karumathampatti. Sayan Barbara Narayanan Haldar (35) from West Bengal and S. Karthik (32) of Tiruchi were arrested with the contraband from Karumathampatti Pudur.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.