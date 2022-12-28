Man gets life term for murdering wife

December 28, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2019.

The prosecution case is that J. Muniyappa of Old Bus Stand Road at Shimoga in Karnataka and M. Niveda,19, alias Nivedhitha, also of the same area, were in love and got married in August 2018. They moved to Veppampalayam in Perundurai and he was working as a loadman at a gas company in Perundurai while she was working at a department store.

On April 15, 2019, when he returned home from work in the night, he found a man coming out of his house. He suspected her fidelity and told her that he would drop her at her parent’s house. He took her in his two-wheeler to a place between Vavikadai and Erukattu Valasu and severed her head with a knife and took the decapitated body and the head and threw it in the LBP canal.

Villagers saw him and the body near Kannavelampalayam panchayat office and informed the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Albert Ashok Kumar. The VAO lodged a complaint with the Perundurai police who registered a case under Sections 364 (abduction in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested Muniyappa.

Judge R. Malathi found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000.