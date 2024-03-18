March 18, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for Trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 51-year-old man for murdering his wife in 2021.

Judge Sashirekha (in-charge of Bomb Blast Cases court) sentenced K. Lavendran aka Kumar, a Sri Lankan refugee who lived with his wife and two sons at Gandhima Nagar here.

According to the police, Lavendran bludgeoned to death his wife Kavitha (32), who worked in a spinning mill at Gandhima Nagar, over a family dispute on June 21, 2021. He was arrested by the Saravanampatti police the next day.

The court, after completion of the trial, found Lavendran guilty and awarded a fine of ₹ 5,000 along with the imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor K.Karthikeyan appeared for the prosecution during the trial.

