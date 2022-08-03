Coimbatore

Man gets life term for murdering wife in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 03, 2022 18:21 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:12 IST

The mahila court in Coimbatore on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 31-year-old man, who stabbed his wife to death at the water treatment facility of a private college in the city in 2019.

R. Nandhinidevi, Sessions Judge, mahila court, awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹1,000 to R. Kanagaraj, a resident of Karupparayan Kovil Street at Kolathupalayam near Kovaipudur.

According to the police, Kanagaraj, a construction worker, murdered his wife K. Nandhini (27), suspecting her character on May 31, 2019. Nandhini and her two children moved to her paternal residence a year before the incident due to differences with Kanagaraj. Nandhini had been working in the water treatment facility of the college at Arivoli Nagar.

The police said that Kanagaraj tried to reach Nandhini over the phone on May 31 afternoon. The woman was allegedly on another call and Kanagaraj went to her workplace.

He quarreled with Nandhini over not attending his phone call and stabbed her multiple times. Though the injured woman was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, she died. The police subsequently arrested Kanagaraj.

The court also sentenced Kanagaraj to undergo one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 for offence under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. 

