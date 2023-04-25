Man gets life term for murdering father in Coimbatore in 2019

April 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his father in 2019. Judge S. Sashirekha awarded the punishment to K. Kumaravel (35), a resident of Murugan Nagar near Saravanampatty, for murdering his father Krishnan (65). Police said that Krishnan had an altercation with his son Kumaravel on the night of September 3. Kumaravel, a daily wager, demanded money from his father to buy alcohol. When the latter refused, Kumaravel beat him with a wooden log on his head. Krishnan was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to treatment on September 9, 2019. The court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 5,000 to Kumaravel. Odisha native arrested with ganga, cannabis infused chocolate The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Tuesday arrested a man hailing from Odisha on charges of possessing 300 gm of ganja and 2.55 kg of cannabis infused chocolates. The arrested has been identified as Piranthapan Das (33). A special team of the police arrested him with the contraband from Onnipalayam, based on specific information.