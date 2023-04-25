HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life term for murdering father in Coimbatore in 2019

April 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his father in 2019. Judge S. Sashirekha awarded the punishment to K. Kumaravel (35), a resident of Murugan Nagar near Saravanampatty, for murdering his father Krishnan (65). Police said that Krishnan had an altercation with his son Kumaravel on the night of September 3. Kumaravel, a daily wager, demanded money from his father to buy alcohol. When the latter refused, Kumaravel beat him with a wooden log on his head. Krishnan was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to treatment on September 9, 2019.   The court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 5,000 to Kumaravel. Odisha native arrested with ganga, cannabis infused chocolate The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Tuesday arrested a man hailing from Odisha on charges of possessing 300 gm of ganja and 2.55 kg of cannabis infused chocolates. The arrested has been identified as Piranthapan Das (33). A special team of the police arrested him with the contraband from Onnipalayam, based on specific information. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.