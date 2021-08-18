Man gets life term for murdering elderly woman in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 August 2021 00:12 IST

The First Additional District Court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life term for murdering an 83-year-old woman from Ondipudur for her jewellery in 2019.

First Additional District Judge S. Nagarajan awarded the punishment to K. Balakrishnan (25), a native of Dharmapuri.

Balakrishnan had murdered R. Kariammal, a resident of Soundamman Kovil Street near Ondipudur, when she was alone at her residence on March 2, 2019.

Balakrishnan committed the crime around 2.15 p.m. when Kariammal’s son R. Arumugam left the house after lunch.

A relative who visited the house around 4.30 p.m. found her with injuries on the face and head.

Mr. Arumugam later confirmed that four sovereigns of jewellery worn by his mother were missing.

A special team headed by Inspector R. Vivekandan nabbed Balakrishnan two days after the incident. He had been doing construction works at Ondipudur. He was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court awarded life term to Balakrishnan under Section 302, 10 years of imprisonment under Section 449 and seven years of imprisonment under Sections 392 and 397.