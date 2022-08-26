Man gets life term for murdering brother in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 26, 2022 21:22 IST

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his brother over a property dispute in 2020.

Sessions judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to M. Sekar (49), a resident of Ramanarayana Layout near Bharathi Park, for murdering his brother M. Alagu (55). The court also slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on Sekar.

According to the police, the siblings had been staying with their mother at her residence at Anna Nagar near K.K. Pudur as they had differences of opinion with their wives.

The police said that Sekar ironed clothes on a push cart for a living. He used to spend the income to buy alcohol. He was not able to do ironing work after the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into effect in March 2020. He told his mother to register the house in his name, which Alagu opposed, the police said.

The siblings had a dispute over the property on the night of May 27, 2020. Sekar, according to the police, stabbed Alagu with a knife. Though neighbours rushed Alagu to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The Saibaba Colony police arrested Sekar under Section 302 (punishment for mruder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigated the case.

Special public prosecutor K. Karthileyan appeared for the prosecution in the case.

