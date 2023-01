January 20, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Mahila court in Tiruppur on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering a woman in 2017. Mahila court judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to Tamilarasan (35) of Kunnathur.

According to the police, Tamilarasan trespassed into the house of Ponnathal when she was alone and stolen her jewellery after murdering her in 2017. The court, on completion of the trial, awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 3,000 on Tamilarasan.

