ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life term for murder in Erode

January 03, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his friend in 2020.

The prosecution case was that K. Lakshmanan of Thiruvachi in Salem district was a daily wager and used to sleep on pavements at Manikoondu area. He befriended Perumal (40), who borrowed ₹2,000 from him.

On October 28, 2010, at 9.30 p.m., both completed their work and came to Manikoondu. Lakshmanan demanded money from Perumal and abused him. Angered by it, Perumal assaulted Lakshmanan, who in turn slit the throat of Perumal with a knife leading to his death on the spot. The Erode Town police arrested Lakshmanan.

R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who is in-charge of Additional Judicial Magistrate Court II sentenced Lakshmanan to undergo life imprisonment for murder and imposed fine of ₹5,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US