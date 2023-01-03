Man gets life term for murder in Erode

January 03, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his friend in 2020.

The prosecution case was that K. Lakshmanan of Thiruvachi in Salem district was a daily wager and used to sleep on pavements at Manikoondu area. He befriended Perumal (40), who borrowed ₹2,000 from him.

On October 28, 2010, at 9.30 p.m., both completed their work and came to Manikoondu. Lakshmanan demanded money from Perumal and abused him. Angered by it, Perumal assaulted Lakshmanan, who in turn slit the throat of Perumal with a knife leading to his death on the spot. The Erode Town police arrested Lakshmanan.

R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who is in-charge of Additional Judicial Magistrate Court II sentenced Lakshmanan to undergo life imprisonment for murder and imposed fine of ₹5,000.