Man gets life term for murder in Erode

Erode

15 November 2021 22:13 IST

He had murdered his grandmother at Perumalmalai in 2011

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his grandmother in 2011.

The prosecution case is that P. Gopinath of R.N. Pudur Amman Nagar, along with his friend Vijayan of Pallipalayam, visited his grandmother Gowri (70) of Perumalmalai on July 6, 2011 and demanded money. When she refused to give money, Gopinath murdered her. He also took away the ornaments she was wearing. Chithode police registered a case and arrested Gopinath and Vijayan. Judge R. Malathi found Gopinath guilty of murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. He was also sentenced to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for stealing jewellery. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Vijayan was acquitted from the case.

