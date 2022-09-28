Man gets life term for murder in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 28, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a 25-year-old man near Anaikatti in 2021. Sessions judge D. Balu convicted Velliangiri (53) a native of Anaikatti for murdering Jayakumar, a native of Idayarpalayam in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Jayakumar and Velliangiri were working as labourers in a brick chamber near Anaikatti.

According to the police, on March 1, 2021, the accused and the victim under the influence of alcohol entered into a quarrel and Jayakumar abused the wife of Velliangiri in filthy language.

Despite repeated warnings from Velliangiri, he continued the abuse. Velliangiri assaulted Jayakumar with a wooden stick on his head, and the latter suffered severe injuries and died. The Thadagam police registered a case against Velliangiri under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and section 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on him. Special public prosecutor K. Karthikeyan appeared for the prosecution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app