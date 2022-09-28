Man gets life term for murder in Coimbatore

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a 25-year-old man near Anaikatti in 2021. Sessions judge D. Balu convicted Velliangiri (53) a native of Anaikatti for murdering Jayakumar, a native of Idayarpalayam in the district.

Both Jayakumar and Velliangiri were working as labourers in a brick chamber near Anaikatti.

According to the police, on March 1, 2021, the accused and the victim under the influence of alcohol entered into a quarrel and Jayakumar abused the wife of Velliangiri in filthy language.

Despite repeated warnings from Velliangiri, he continued the abuse. Velliangiri assaulted Jayakumar with a wooden stick on his head, and the latter suffered severe injuries and died. The Thadagam police registered a case against Velliangiri under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and section 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on him. Special public prosecutor K. Karthikeyan appeared for the prosecution.