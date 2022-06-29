Man gets life term for murder in Coimbatore

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his 24-year-old friend at Panaimarathur in 2020.

Sessions judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to Kavin, a resident of Panaimarathur, for murdering V. Ramesh of Ramanathapuram on Thadagam Road.

According to the police, Ramesh worked in the marketing section of a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore and was addicted to alcohol and ganja. He married a transgender person at a temple in Salem in 2019 and they moved to a rented house at Telungupalayam.

Ramesh, according to the police, used to grab the money which his partner earned through alms seeking. The partner later moved to the house of a friend at Panaimarathur where Ramesh also used to frequent. While visiting Panaimarathur, he used to sleep near a Mariamman temple where Kavin would also come. The two persons became friends and they used to consume alcohol together, the police said.

Ramesh was found dead near the temple on June 7, 2020 with his throat slit. During investigation, the Selvapuram police arrested Kavin for the murder. The investigators found that Ramesh had come to the place near the temple on the night of June 6 as his partner had left for Bengaluru.

According to the police, Kavin also slept near Ramesh on the same night and the latter allegedly forced him for homosexual acts. Fearing that Ramesh would force him for such acts in future, Kavin murdered him by slitting his throat with a knife, the police said. Kavin was arrested on June 10.

Apart from sentencing Kavin to undergo life imprisonment, the court slapped a fine of ₹2,500 on him.