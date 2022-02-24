Man gets life term for murder in Coimbatore

The First Additional District Court, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a man outside a local bar at Singanallur here in 2019.

First Additional District Judge S. Nagarajan awarded the punishment to N. Sakthivel alias Kathirvel of Neelikonampalayam, the police said. Sakthivel was arrested by the Singanallur police on charges of murdering M. Subban (31) of Asthanthra Naicker Street, in a brawl at Singanallur on May 15, 2019.

The police said Sakthivel and Subban, a native of Mandya in Karnataka, had an altercation near the Tasmac bar opposite Singanallur bus stand. Subban allegedly made derogatory remarks about Sakthivel’s mother under the influence of alcohol and Sakthivel assaulted him with a stone on the head. Though Subban was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead. Sakthivel was arrested.

Besides life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000 on Sakthivel.