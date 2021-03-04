Coimbatore

Man gets life term for impregnating minor

A 24-year-old man, who sexually assaulted and impregnated a minor girl in 2015, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court here on on Wednesday.

POCSO court judge J. Radhika awarded the punishment to S. Vijayakumar from Mathaiyan Layout at Nadar Colony near Mettupalayam.

According to the police, Vijayakumar, a married man, sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl by promising to marry her. The minor girl became pregnant and the youth was arrested based on a complaint lodged by her at the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, in April 2016.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.

