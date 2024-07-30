Man gets life imprisonment in Namakkal

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Namakkal, while a car driver received a two-year imprisonment in two separate cases in Salem on Monday.

On 20 November 2016, Aravind, a resident of Pothanur near Venkarai in Namakkal district, went to his mother-in-law’s house where his wife had moved after a domestic dispute. He asked Priyanka to return with him, and a quarrel ensued when she refused. Nandakumar (49), Priyanka’s uncle, intervened in the argument and supported her, upon which Aravind stabbed Nandakumar with a knife and fled the scene. Paramathi Velur police registered a case and arrested Aravind.

The trial was held at the Namakkal District Additional Sessions Court, and on Monday, the court found Aravind guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a ₹5,000 fine.

In a separate incident, Kannaiyan (31), a resident of Kurumbanaickenpalayam near Bhavani in Erode district, was travelling to Coimbatore from Salem on a bike with his wife, Ambika (30), and daughter, Suganya Sri (3), on 14 November 2021. When they reached the Vaigundam bus stop, a speeding car struck them from behind. The accident resulted in the deaths of Kannaiyan and Suganya Sri. The Sankagiri police registered a case and arrested the car driver, R. Balavignesh (27), a resident of Udayagoundampalayam in Erode district.

The trial was held at the Sankagiri Judicial Magistrate Court, and on Monday, the court found Balavignesh guilty, sentencing him to two years imprisonment and imposing a ₹4,000 fine.

