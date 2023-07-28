Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault

July 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Salem

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy on Friday.

P. Harikrishnan (31), a resident of Chandrapillaivalasu, was a casual labourer. On March 18, 2014, he sexually assaulted a 11-year-old boy. The Vazhapadi police registered a case under Sections 377 of the IPC and Sections 4, 3 (d) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested the accused the same day. He was remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act Cases in Salem, and on Friday, the Court sentenced the accused to life in prison. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

