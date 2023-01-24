ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault on minor in Salem

January 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2012. The police said that P. Ramachandran of Rasipuram in Namakkal district kidnapped a 14-year-old girl of Attur in Salem district on September 9, 2012. He married her forcibly and sexually assaulted her. The Attur Police registered a case under Sections 363, 366, and 367 r/w 109 of the Indian Penal Code. The trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases. On Tuesday, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹7,000. Following the verdict, Ramachandran was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US