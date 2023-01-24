HamberMenu
Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault on minor in Salem

January 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2012. The police said that P. Ramachandran of Rasipuram in Namakkal district kidnapped a 14-year-old girl of Attur in Salem district on September 9, 2012. He married her forcibly and sexually assaulted her. The Attur Police registered a case under Sections 363, 366, and 367 r/w 109 of the Indian Penal Code. The trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases. On Tuesday, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹7,000. Following the verdict, Ramachandran was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

