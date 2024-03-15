Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

March 15, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Salem

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

S. Vijay, alias Viji (24), is a resident of Edappadi. He promised to marry an 11-year-old girl, a resident of a nearby village. On July 20, 2021, he kidnapped and married her and sexually assaulted her. The Thevur police registered a case against the accused under Sections 342, 346, 363, and 366 of the IPC, under Section 5(m) r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held in the Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases, and on Friday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹2,000 as fine.

