July 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Salem

A 56-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter.

In 2021, personnel of Sankagiri All Women Police Station arrested a truck driver for sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter. The case trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of Pocso Cases. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000.