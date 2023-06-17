Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

June 17, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

A 37-year-old physical education teacher was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. V. Kangamuthu (37), a resident of Manjini near Attur in Salem district, was a teacher in a school. He married a 14-year-old girl in October 2020 and sexually assaulted her.

The Malliyakarai police registered a case against the teacher and also registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

The case trial was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases, and on Friday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded life imprisonment, and also slapped a fine of ₹12,000 on him.