Man gets life imprisonment for murder

September 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila Court Judge R. Nandhini Devi sentenced Saminathan (62) of Sirumugai to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife Marathal in 2020.

An alcoholic, Saminathan assaulted his wife with a grinding stone. Marathal was admitted to hospital where she died after two days. Saminathan was arrested under IPC sections 302 (committing murder) and 498A (subjecting to cruelty, said B. Jisha, Special Public Prosecutor, Mahila Court.

Wild animal kills cow

COIMBATORE A cow was reportedly found dead near Nallurvayal village in Coimbatore district after being attacked by a wild animal on Monday. A portion of the carcass had been consumed by the unidentified wild animal, according to Forest Department sources.

Autopsy conducted at the spot indicated attack by a leopard, the sources said. Later in the day, the cattle owner, Moorthy, sustained injuries when he tried to escape from a chasing herd of elephants. He was admitted to a nearby hospital.

