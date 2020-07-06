Man gets life imprisonment for murder

The third additional district court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his friend in 2017.
Judge C. Sanjai Baba sentenced Sakthivel (34), a resident of Vasuki Street near Thondamuthur, for murdering his friend Giriraj (33) in a brawl, and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000.
Sakthivel and Giriraj used to go for construction and painting works. The murder took place on November 15, 2017, when the two were in an inebriated state. Giriraj allegedly passed derogatory remarks about the family members of Sakthivel.
Sakthivel attacked Giriraj with an iron bar and the latter died on the spot.
The court had completed hearing in the case before the lockdown.
The judgement was reserved for later as courts remained closed for over three months. Sakthivel was produced before the court through video conferencing for the judgment.
