Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Tiruppur

Tiruppur The Principal District Court, Tiruppur, on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man, to life imprisonment for murdering another man in 2017.

According to the police, the accused Ibrahim Sanu murdered Rajendran on May 25, 2017 outside a Tasmac outlet at Valipalayam after the latter allegedly refused to provide money. He stole a cash of ₹ 4,000 from the deceased after the murder. The Tiruppur North police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody. Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan also imposed a total fine of ₹3,000 on the accused.

Man gets 20 years RI

Mahila Court, Tiruppur, on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping and marrying a 14-year-old girl in 2020.. The police said that the accused kidnapped the victim in June 2020, married and raped her multiple times. Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi also imposed a total fine of ₹ 25,000 on the accused. The Judge also ordered a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the victim.