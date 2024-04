April 18, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on Thursday.

Annamalai alias Karthick was involved in a land dispute with Sekar (50) of Deevapatti, a security guard at a stone crusher plant. On February 23, 2022, Annamalai hacked Sekar to death at the plant. The police registered a case and arrested Annamalai. The trial was held at Salem Additional Sessions Court I and on Thursday, Annamalai was found guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison and imposed a ₹5,000 fine.

