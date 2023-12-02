Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a person in Salem on Saturday.

Chakrakanth (37), a migrant worker residing in Panamarathupatti, was working in a granite company in the locality. On July 8, 2019, Chakrakanth consumed liquor with his friends Kishorejal (30) and Mahadepa (27). At that time, a quarrel erupted between Chakrakanth and Kishorejal. During the quarrel, Chakrakanth and Mahadepa allegedly attacked Kishorejal using stones. In the attack, he died on the spot. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case, arrested the duo, and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Saturday, the court found the accused, Chakrakanth, guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. The accused, Mahadepa, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT