HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a person in Salem on Saturday.

Chakrakanth (37), a migrant worker residing in Panamarathupatti, was working in a granite company in the locality. On July 8, 2019, Chakrakanth consumed liquor with his friends Kishorejal (30) and Mahadepa (27). At that time, a quarrel erupted between Chakrakanth and Kishorejal. During the quarrel, Chakrakanth and Mahadepa allegedly attacked Kishorejal using stones. In the attack, he died on the spot. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case, arrested the duo, and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Saturday, the court found the accused, Chakrakanth, guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. The accused, Mahadepa, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.